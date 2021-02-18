Power woes

This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities to the issue of frequent power breakdowns in Sahiwal. Since the last several months, we have been facing problems due to frequent power outages. This issue has become a headache for residents especially for students who have to attend online classes. Also, households face voltage issues that have the potential for damaging home appliances.

It is sad to admit that no one cares about this particular problem. The authorities are not giving any positive response to the repeated requests and complaints. The authorities are requested to pay attention to our complaints and solve this issue.

Fatima Mohsin

Sahiwal