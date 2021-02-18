It is surprising to learn that in our country, no one pays attention to a person’s mental health. Many people don’t accept the fact that a person may suffer from depression and social anxiety. The healthcare authorities need to come up with a comprehensive plan to raise awareness among people about mental health. The people need to be told that seeking help for their problems is completely normal and should be encouraged. We need to help people understand that we should support those people who are seeking therapy.

The relationship between parents and children is slowly becoming weak. A home should be a judgement-free place so that children can share their problems with their parents. Also, there isn’t any shame in going to a psychologist to seek help. Seeking help for mental health is an unspoken taboo in some parts of our society. We need to take effective steps to raise awareness among people and educate them about the benefits of therapy for good mental health.

Musfira Fatima

Lahore