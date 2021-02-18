Without water

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Balochistan has been facing the problem of water scarcity for decades now. Residents have complained about this issue several times, but it seems that the higher authorities don't want to pay attention to these problems. Also, since the province doesn’t have proper dams, it cannot conserve rainwater.
The federal government is requested to look into this major issue.
Imran Sattar
Turbat