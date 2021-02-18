Political leaders often hold big rallies to strengthen their party’s position among people. Billions of rupees are spent on these rallies which mostly serve these leaders’ interests. Since poverty is one of the major issues in Pakistan, politicians can win the hearts of the downtrodden if they spend some money on productive projects that help them alleviate poverty.

Instead of spending their money on these rallies, political leaders should take tangible steps for the betterment and welfare of the people.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad