Thu Feb 18, 2021
Right to protest?

February 18, 2021

That the federal government used force against its own employees was a shameful incident. These employees weren’t violent at all. Government employees play an important and creative role in the construction and development of the country. In a democratic government, it is rare to see the authorities using force against peaceful protesters.

Our interior minister also tried to make light of the situation and made some insensitive comments. He failed to realise the problems of those who don’t have enough resources to make ends meet. Do citizens of Naya Pakistan have no right to raise their voices against rising inflation?

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat

