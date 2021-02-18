High prices

The present government hasn’t done anything to control rising inflation. In Nawabshah, the prices of essential commodities have increased rapidly. The authorities are looking away from the problem and the poor are bearing the brunt of the government’s harsh policies.

Recently, the government found itself in the middle of the sugar scandal. Even though the authorities claimed that they took relevant steps to bring the price of sugar down, residents of Nawabshah are forced to buy sugar at Rs110 per kg. The recent report by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) clearly indicated that rural areas were hit more by food inflation. So far, the government hasn’t drafted any policy to deal with rising inflation. As a result, many families are moving out of rural areas and are planning to shift to urban cities to escape poverty and starvation.

Ahmed Khan Jamali

Nawab Shah