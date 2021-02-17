Khawaja Asif taken to hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Khawaja Asif on Tuesday was shifted to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail.
Speaking to Geo News, Hospital CEO Prof Asad Aslam said that the PML-N leader was brought to the medical facility after he complained of eye-sight issues.
“After an examination, we found his eyes have developed a cataract,” he said.
Dr Aslam said that Asif is healthy and he has undergone necessary tests including one for COVID-19. The reports are expected within 24 hours, following which a decision to carry out a cataract operation would be taken.
Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Asif on allegations of him possessing assets beyond known sources of income.