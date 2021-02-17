Maryam a convict, drop out from college: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to PM on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar criticised PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for what he called trying to teach Constitution to the apex court. Shahzadr tweeted that Maryam taught lesson of Constitution to the Supreme Court despite being a convict and drop out from the college and having history of attacking the Supreme Court during their stint in government. Responding to a tweet, he said the family traditions of Maryam Nawaz are so dark as the unruly party workers of PML-N stormed into the SC in 1997, forcing CJ Sajjad Ali Shah to remove finding of contempt against Nawaz Sharif. “Look at her audacity! A convict and college drop out, living off her family wealth (very basis of which are in dispute as being proceed of crime) is teaching Constitution to Supreme Court,” he tweeted. He urged Maryam to go through the history of the theory of necessity as the political birth of her father Nawaz Sharif and his party, the PML-N, took place in the lap of the ancestor of the theory of necessity.