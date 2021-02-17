Daily Mail journalist releases chat: Rose and Moussavi discussed Shahbaz case collaboration and then fought

LONDON: Daily Mail journalist David Rose and Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Moussavi discussed sharing information on Shahbaz Sharif vs Associated Newspapers Ltd defamation case but started arguing when Moussavi asked him for £1 million in exchange for sharing information, according to text messages released by David Rose.

The bitter fall out between David Rose and Kaveh Moussavi continued to grow over the failed £250,000 commission deal a day after Geo News exclusively revealed, through Kaveh Moussavi’s interview, that not only David Rose arranged meeting between PM’s Adviser on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar and Kaveh Moussavi but also sat in the meeting on October 19, 2020 and asked both sides to find ways of working together in future.

David Rose released some parts of his conversation with Kaveh Moussavi showing that the duo discussed possible collaboration in Shahbaz Sharif’s case but their conversation soon descended to a slanging match.

According to Kaveh Moussavi, David Rose met him at his home and a deal was struck that Kaveh Moussavi will pay £250,000 commission to David Rose. Kaveh Moussavi has said David Rose told him that he knew “new people” in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s administration. Within days Shahzad Akbar flew to London, on David Rose’s request, and a meeting was held in London, attended by David Rose and others.

According to screenshots released by David Rose, on February 6, 2021, Kaveh Moussavi shared Geo News story of Shahbaz Sharif-Daily Mail defamation trial with Moussavi telling David Rose: “Now your newspaper really needs help from me”!

David Rose replied: “It was only a preliminary hearing and the PML-N reports are crap. It is no victory for Shahbaz - if anything, the reverse. But if you have info that would help, let’s have a chat”.