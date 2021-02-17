Senate elections: ECP appoints high court judges as tribunal head

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday appointed high court judges as tribunal head for disposal of appeals against the decision of returning officers on rejection or acceptance of nomination papers of candidates for Senate elections. According to an ECP notification, Justice Aamer Farooq, Islamabad High Court, has been appointed as tribunal head for the federal capital; Justice Shahid Waheed, Lahore High Court, for Punjab, Justice Agha Faisal, Sindh High Court, for Sindh; Justice Syed Arshad Ali, Peshawar High Court, for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; and Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Balochistan, High Court Quetta, Balochistan.

An ECP official said the commission has appointed five returning officers for Islamabad and four provinces. The polling will be held on March 3 on 48 seats, two in Islamabad, 11 each in Punjab and Sindh, and 12 each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The polling will be held from 0900 hours to 1700 hours simultaneously in the Parliament House, Islamabad, and provincial assembly buildings in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The date for scrutiny of nomination papers will be February 17 to 18.