PTM at IMCB Sihala

Islamabad : In order to bring out the maximum potential of the students, relationship between teachers, parents and students has become need of the hour. Student can do wonders in academics when parents along with teachers are involved in their academic journey, says a press release.

This was said by Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) Sihala Principal Zahoor Ahmed at a Parents Teachers Meeting (PTM) held at the college. Scores of parents participated in the PTM which provided a good chance for the college to formulate a CMC (College Management Committee) with the parents being the members of the committee to improve the educational facilities in the institution.

The teachers informed the parents about the evaluation of academic and non-academic performance of their children and gave away Sendup Examination result cards.

In his address to the parental community Zahoor Ahmad, the Principal IMCB Sihala, vowed to raise the academic standard of the college with the help of College Management Committee. The parental community also expressed its resolve to extend their full cooperation for uplift of the college.