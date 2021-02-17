Gogi cheers up young cancer patients

Rawalpindi : Renowned cartoonist Nigar Nazar with her team of volunteers spent an interactive morning at the centre in CMH with children who are fighting cancer with their courage.

She taught the children how to have fun with a simple pencil and paper. It was a session of cartoon making and storytelling through animation. She spread the smiles through her cartoons and gave a message of hope to the kids and their families.

There was a cake cutting ceremony as Gogi distributed her colourful comic books, sketchbooks and stationery. While talking to ‘The News’ Nigar said that the play room of the hospital was adorned with cut outs and artwork by the young patients.

Dr Zainab and her wonderful team of volunteers and psychologists had really worked hard to make the day for cancer kids special.

She encouraged them to imagine and draw anything in the Gogi sketchbook. She also gave them tips on easy drawing. All they needed was a pencil and paper and they could have fun for hours. They were shown Urdu cartoon ‘qaida’ animation made by Gogi studios and the Babloo story however the Gogi studio song, ‘Aik achai bhi achee hai.’

The children also made videos of Gogi’s dance on their cell phones. This was followed by a Lucky door prize for three kids; as well as every child received the colourful Gogi storybooks besides the Gogi sketchbook. 280 Gogi books and a set for their library were distributed. There was a cake cutting ceremony with Doctor Colonel Tariq Ghafoor who treats all the children and his officer colleagues.