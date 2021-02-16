Pakistan, Iran naviesâ€™ officials discuss cooperation

KARACHI: Commodore Arya Shafaghat Rudsari, who led the delegation of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran at Aman-21 exercise, met Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Monday.

The two sides discussed the latest status of cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in the field of maritime security, the participation of the two neighboring countries in holding bilateral exercises and sending ships to each other's ports.

The Pakistan Naval Chief praised the presence of the Iranian military delegation at Aman-21 international exercise as an observer describing it a manifestation of deep friendship between the two countries and their common vision for maintaining security and stability at sea.

On the sidelines of the exercise, delegation from the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces met Naveed Ashraf, Commander of the Pakistani Fleet, to discuss deepening bilateral cooperation.

Commodore Arya Shafaghat Rudsari, while talking to IRNA said that countries of region are capable enough to ensure maritime security and there is no need for trans-regional forces to achieve this common goal.

Expressing his views, Commodore Arya Shafaghat Rudsari said Iranian-Pakistani naval cooperation in the region where maritime security is threatened, is considered very important; therefore, valuable measures such as holding joint exercises between the countries of the region, such as Aman-21, can be effective in generating security.