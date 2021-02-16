PM rejects proposed hike in fuel price

ISLAMABAD: To provide relief to the people, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday rejected the Ogra's proposed increase in the petroleum products.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had proposed an increase of Rs14.07 per liter of petrol, Rs13.61 per liter of high speed diesel, Rs10.79 per liter of kerosene and Rs7.43 per liter of light diesel, says the Prime Minister Office.

It noted that in the interest of public welfare, the prime minister did not approve the proposal. “The government will go to any lengths to provide relief to the people,” Imran Khan said.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan chaired a meeting on promotion of education, use of technology in the education system and skilled education.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Secretary Education Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman, foreign secretary, secretary information technology, chairman NITB, chairman NAVTTC and private sector experts attended the meeting.

Shafqat briefed the meeting on reforms in the education system by the Ministry of Education, initiatives related to distance education during the Corona epidemic, and launch of pilot projects in the use of technology, "Skills for All" projects across the country.

He informed the meeting about progress in various projects related to startup, digital literacy and promotion of knowledge economy.

The minister said steps had been taken to educate out-of-school children, especially girls, in backward areas, train 50,000 youths in artificial intelligence and other modern sciences under the Skilled Pakistan Program, establish National Skills Accreditation Council, and international organizations.

Giving a detailed briefing on the national curriculum regarding various types of sciences and skills in vocational institutions, he said that the Ministry of Education was formulating the Pakistan Education Policy 2021.

The policy focuses on provision of equal opportunities and easy access to quality education, promotion of modern sciences and provision of education and skills tailored to employment opportunities.

Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman addressed the meeting with various suggestions regarding the use of technology for promotion of education in the country, accreditation from international institutions, enhancement of teacher capacity, promotion of artificial intelligence, biotechnology and other modern sciences in the country.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said unfortunately no attention was paid to the education sector in the past.

He said a vast majority of the country's population comprised young people and their potential could only be harnessed when they had equal opportunities to acquire modern knowledge.

“Technological revolution is only possible when we equip our young people with the education system in line with the changing times and modern requirements,” he said.

He reiterated the commitment of the federal government to take all possible steps for promotion of education and said education was the top priority of the government.

The prime minister directed that the proposed education policy should be finalized as soon as possible and a comprehensive roadmap for the promotion of education in accordance with modern requirements should be formulated in consultation with all provincial governments and stakeholders.