PTI urged to award tickets to youth

BANNU: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Youth Wing, on Monday urged the government award ticket to the youth for the upcoming Senate elections so they could play a vital role in the country’s development.

Speaking at a press conference at the Bannu Press Club, the PTI local activists, including Imran Jani, Aziz Wazir, Nadim Khan, Sharif Zaman Sorani, Wali Khan and others threatened to stage sit-in in Islamabad if ticket was not awarded to Shabniaz Khan.

They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was elected from Bannu with a heavy margin of votes in the last general election but now the district and the party members were being ignored.

The PTI activists posed a question as to where was the 35 percent quota for the youth in the politics and the seats in the parliament and provincial assemblies. They claimed that workers and activists had rendered matchless sacrifices for the party in the district but now they were not rewarded for the successful struggle waged in the past.