‘Qirat’ contest

Islamabad: With preventive measures against coronavirus in place, the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 organised a ‘Qirat’ competition.

Young qaris from various classes participated in the competition. Dr Muhammad Umer, Dr Nazir Ahmed Bhutta and Prof Muhammad Shamoon were appointed as judges for the competition, while Professor Dr Habibullah Chishti was the compare of the event.

The participants enthralled the audience with a very high standard of Qirat. According to the decision of judges, Ahmed Ali Jan, a student of BS English, won the first position, Shah Fahad of BS Mathematics second, and Muhammad Saifuddin student of Associate Degree Programme third.

A special prize was given away to Syeda Quratul Ain, a student of BS English. Professor Syed Ali Yar, retired Principal of Islamabad Model College for Boys F-10/4, was the chief guest on the occasion.