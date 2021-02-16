close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 16, 2021

‘Jerusalema’ videos

World

AFP
February 16, 2021

Berlin: A German state said on Monday it was forced to fork out for licence fees to Warner Music after several police forces took part in the "Jerusalema" viral dance challenge. The song by South African DJ Master KG became a global hit last year after it was used as the soundtrack to a video by a group of dancers in Angola.

Latest News

More From World