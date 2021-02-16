The prices of petroleum products are likely to be increased sharply, according to the recommendations made by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) last week. Ironically, this increase in the prices will be the second in the month of February, and the sixth time in a row in the last thirteen weeks. An increase in the prices of petroleum products, which play a key role in all economic sectors, heavily affects the lives of the people.

Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan advised his economic team to reduce the prices of petroleum products and electricity to provide relief to the people across the country. Now, it seems that the PM wasn’t aware of the fact that the government is already planning to increase the prices of petrol and diesel, and other items.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad