Mon Feb 15, 2021
AFP
February 15, 2021

Dozens killed in overnight clashes in northern Yemen

World

AFP
February 15, 2021

DUBAI: Dozens were killed in overnight clashes in Yemen as Iran-backed Huthi rebels intensified attacks to seize the government’s last northern stronghold, officials said on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Huthis resumed an offensive to seize oil-rich Marib, some 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the capital Sanaa.

The city’s loss would be disastrous for Yemen’s beleaguered leadership.

Two government military officials said at least 16 pro-government forces were killed and 21 wounded in the past 24 hours, adding that "dozens were killed" among Huthi ranks.

