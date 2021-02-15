Part of PSL opening ceremony to be filmed in Istanbul

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday gave its official word about shooting of some parts of the PSL-6 opening ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey.

“The HBL PSL 6 opening ceremony will have some parts filmed offshore in a specially designed studio space in Turkey,” the PCB said.

The PCB added that the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 will start with a glittering opening ceremony on February 20 with an entertainment-packed event.

“It will include renowned artists including Atif Aslam, Imran Khan, Humaima Malick and the HBL PSL 6 Anthem artists: Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners,” the PCB said.

Internationally acclaimed singer Atif Aslam will be making his first appearance in the HBL PSL opening ceremony. The league has been launched every year with a colourful opening ceremony since its inception in 2016.

Along with Atif, renowned rap artist Imran Khan will also be marking his debut at the HBL PSL stage.

The first four ceremonies were held at the Dubai International Stadium. The 2020 opening ceremony was staged at the National Stadium Karachi, and the same venue will play host to the 2021 ceremony.

As has been the tradition in earlier editions, the opening ceremony will be followed by the first match of the season in which defending champions Karachi Kings will play Quetta Gladiators.

“This year’s opening ceremony promises to be really exciting especially with the state-of-the-art technology being used to create this experience for Pakistani fans,” the PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid said.

The ceremony will be aired on PTV Sports and Geo Super.

The opening ceremony start time will be revealed in the coming week, the PCB said.