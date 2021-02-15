Pakistan fight back to clinch T20I series win against S Africa

LAHORE: Pakistan made a remarkable comeback despite glitches in the middle order to win the the three-match T20I series 2-1 against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday night.

The home side, having won the first match by three runs, saw South Africa square the series with six wickets win in the second match. But in the final game, the team in green fought well to win the match by four wickets, with eight balls to spare.

With this, Pakistan became the first team to have won a 100 T20I matches.

The early upper hand provided to Pakistan by the spinners was snatched away by South African veteran David Miller and then four wickets taken by Tabraiz Shamsi brought Pakistan to the edge.

However, with big contributions from Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam and then cameos from Mohammad Nawaz and Hasan Ali, Pakistan grabbed win from the jaws of defeat. Lingering at 137 for six, Nawaz, who was later named player of the match, and Hasan scored 18 and 20 runs, respectively, producing 32 runs in a match-winning partnership for the seventh wicket.

Making a cautious start in their chase, Pakistan after ticking the board to 51 lost Haider Ali, who had opened the innings with Rizwan. He managed 15 runs. Haider became the first victim of Shamsi.

Rizwan, who made 42, was trapped LBW by Shamsi after he had hit five fours and two sixes. Pakistan lost the second wicket at 73.

Shamsi for his third wicket bowled Hussain Talat for five. At that point the hosts were at 84 in 11th over.

Captain Babar Azam did try to bring Pakistan back in the game but when 53 were required in 36 balls, Dwaine Pretorius clean bowled him and the home side was at 112 for four.

Shamsi for his fourth wicket sent Asif Ali packing at his personal seven. The following batsman, Faheem Ashraf, after scoring 10 runs fell to Fortuin and Pakistan were at 137.

Earlier, thanks to David Miller, South Africa hammered 164 for eight. Pakistan's early efforts to contain South Africa to their lowest total with their spin went in vain as Miller turned the tide on Pakistan attack with his fighting unbeaten 85. He hammered seven mighty sixes and five fours.

Other than Miller, Pakistan spinners did not allow any of the visiting team batters to be free in their hitting. Only their opener Janneman Malan, Pite van Bilon and Bjorn Fortuin managed double figures. Malan hit a 17-ball 27, laced with three fours. A six and four fours in 11 balls got van Bilon 16, while Bjorn had 10. Lutho Sipamla (eight) remained not out with Miller.

In the final over, thrown by Faheem Ashraf, Miller smacked four sixes. With one wide, it was the most expensive over with 25 runs.

The early blow to South African batting by Mohammad Nawaz sent shivers in South African camp, increased in intensity by debutant Zahid Mehmood.

Nawaz dented South Africa with the wickets of Reeza Hendricks and then Jon Jon Smuts. Noose was further tightened by Zahid with the wickets of Malan, Heinrich Klaasen and Dwaine Pretorius. Hasan Ali dismissed van Biljon and Fortuin while Usman chipped in with the wickets of Andile Phehlukwayo.

Score Board

Pakistan won toss

South Africa

Janneman Malan lbw b Zahid

Mahmood 27

Reeza Hendricks b Mohammad Nawaz 2

JJ Smuts c Babar Azam b Mohammad Nawaz 1

Pite van Biljon b Hasan Ali 16

Heinrich Klaasen c Usman Qadir b Zahid Mahmood 0

David Miller not out 85

Andile Phehlukwayo c Asif Ali b

Usman Qadir 0

Dwaine Pretorius b Zahid Mahmood 9

Bjorn Fortuin b Hasan Ali 10

Lutho Sipamla not out 8

Extras (lb 4, w 2) 6

TOTAL (8 wickets, 20 overs) 164

Did not bat: Tabraiz Shamsi

Fall: 1-10 (Reeza Hendricks, 1.5 ov), 2-24 (JJ Smuts, 3.6 ov), 3-41 (Pite van Biljon, 5.6 ov), 4-46 (Heinrich Klaasen, 6.3 ov), 5-46 (Janneman Malan, 6.4 ov), 6-48 (Andile Phehlukwayo, 7.2 ov), 7-65 (Dwaine Pretorius, 10.4 ov), 8-106 (Bjorn Fortuin, 15.1 ov)

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-28-0, Mohammad Nawaz 2-0-13-2, Faheem Ashraf 3-0-38-0, Hasan Ali 4-0-29-2, Zahid Mahmood 4-0-40-3, Usman Qadir 3-0-12-1

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan lbw b Shamsi 42

Haider Ali b Shamsi 15

Babar Azam b Pretorius 44

Hussain Talat b Shamsi 5

Asif Ali c Miller b Shamsi 7

Faheem Ashraf c Miller b Fortuin 10

Mohammad Nawaz not out 18

Hasan Ali not out 20

Extras (b 1, nb 1, w 6) 8

TOTAL (6 wickets, 18.4 overs) 169

Did not bat: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood

Fall: 1-51 (Haider Ali, 6.1 ov), 2-73 (Mohammad Rizwan, 8.6 ov), 3-84 (Hussain Talat, 10.5 ov), 4-112 (Babar Azam, 13.6 ov), 5-117 (Asif Ali, 14.4 ov), 6-137 (Faheem Ashraf, 16.6 ov)

Bowling: Bjorn Fortuin 4-0-30-1, Dwaine Pretorius 3-0-33-1, JJ Smuts 3-0-20-0, Andile Phehlukwayo 2.4-0-37-0, Lutho Sipamla 2-0-23-0, Tabraiz Shamsi 4-0-25-4

Result: Pakistan won by 4 wickets

Man of the Match: M Nawaz (Pakistan)

Umpires: Aleem Dar and Rashid

Riaz (PAK)