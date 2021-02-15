Pensioners’ plea

The hopeless performance of the PTI-led government has disappointed a lot of people. The only gift that this government has given to the people is constant price hikes. Now, the PM has announced that ‘miracles’ cannot happen in five years. The people are facing the worst financial crisis. The prices of essential food items such as flour, sugar and oil have been increasing constantly. Also, the recent hike in power and fuel prices has created more problems. The most neglected people of our society are pensioners who haven’t gotten any raise in their pensions. During the tenure of the PPP, the pension of retired employees used to be raised by around 20 percent annually.

The PTI-led government also announced an increase in the salaries of federal employees. However, this increase was announced after the employees took to the streets. The government should announce an increase in pensions to provide some relief to retired officers.

ShakirH Shamim

Skardu