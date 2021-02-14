Three suspects in gang rape case remanded in police custody

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate (JM) on Saturday remanded three suspects in police custody for interrogation in a case pertaining to the kidnapping-cum-gang rape of a college student.

The JM-VI of District Malir sent the suspects, Samiullah, Fawad and Adil, on physical remand till February 22 and sought a progress report from the investigation officer on the next hearing.

The Steel Town police station SHO, sub-inspector Mumtaz Marwat, told The News that a team had been searching for the remaining two suspects, whose identities have been withheld until their arrest.

Marwat said the DNA samples of the victim and the suspects had been collected and sent to the police laboratory for cross-matching. He added that the call data record of the suspects was also being collected.

A government schoolteacher had registered an FIR at the Steel Town police station, complaining that his 16-year-old daughter, a student of first year at a government college in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, had left home on February 9 for the college but she did not return home.

“When she did not return after the college timings, we started searching here and there, but we did not find her,” the father stated in the FIR. “But the next day, I received a phone call from a police officer at the Defence Police Station, who told me that they had found a young girl in an unconscious condition.”

The worried father hurried to the police station where he found his daughter in an unconscious state and took her home where she told her family that a man, Samiullah, bundled her into a car when she came out of the college to return home.

She claimed another person, Fawwad, was also in the car, and the two took her to an undisclosed location where their two to three other accomplices were also present who subjected her to rape before throwing her somewhere in the Defence area.