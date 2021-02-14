Ameer, Asad reach finals in Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore: Ameer Mazari and Asad Zaman qualified for the U-12 and U-14 finals, respectively, of the Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here at the PLTA Courts on Saturday.
In the U-12 semifinals, Ameer Mazari had to struggle hard to beat spirited Omer Jawad. He won the match 2-4, 5-4, 10-8. The second semifinal of the same category saw Haniya Minhas defeating Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-0, 4-1.
Ameer Mazari also made way to the U-14 doubles semifinals, when he, partnering with Shehryar Anees, defeated the pair of Asad Zaman and Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-1, 5-4. In the second semifinal, Abubakar Talha, partnering with Haniya Minhas, outpaced Omer Jawad and Ismail Aftab 4-1, 4-1. In the U-14 semifinals, Asad Zaman played well against Ameer Mazari and won the encounter 5-4, 4-0. Haniya Minhas thrashed Abdullah Pirzada 4-0, 4-0.