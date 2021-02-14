PIA, Hashoo Group join hands

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Hashoo Group would jointly promote domestic tourism in Pakistan, a statement said on Saturday.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik inaugurated the newly-established counter by PIA and destinations of the world, Hashoo Group at PIA booking office Karachi, it added.

The PIA CEO was presented with Sindhi Ajrak and a cap by PIA District Manager Faisal Kharal. Tariq Bin Yousuf, general manager of Destinations of the World - Pakistan(DOTW), senior officials of PIA & DOTW were also present on the occasion.

A special counter has been set up at the PIA booking office Karachi where passengers can now book their tickets and also avail instant hotel booking and packages.

More travel counters are expected to be opened at PIA booking offices across Pakistan and also at Hashoo Hotels in Pakistan where one-window operation for hotel bookings, PIA ticket purchases and packages were jointly promoted by the Hashoo Group and PIA.

Later, Air Marshal Malik visited various sections of the PIA booking office Karachi and met with airline officers and staff, it added.