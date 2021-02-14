Fighting corruption

Unbridled corruption seems to have been gaining its ground in Pakistan. A corruption-free Pakistan now seems to be a distant dream. The ‘Say No To Corruption’ slogan apparently has got nothing to do with corruption. Despite tall claims that it would put an end to rampant corruption in Pakistan within 90 days and bring back the looted money, the PTI-led government has failed miserably to tackle corruption in the country. The recently published Transparency International (TI) report shows that corruption has increased in Pakistan. On the other hand, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has claimed to have recovered over Rs363billion in the last two years.

To end corruption in Pakistan, the Imran Khan-led government should do away with perfunctory measures and take some serious and concrete efforts.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur