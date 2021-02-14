Workers at risk

All businesses owners are responsible for the safety of their workers. In our country, unfortunately, no one pays attention to workplace safety. In a recent factory fire incident in Karachi, three workers lost their lives. Also, the entire factory was almost ruined. A single fire truck reached the location after an hour and ran out of water. Everyone had to wait for another one. It is surprising to note that Karachi doesn’t have a strong system that can help deal with such situations. A majority of workplaces, too, don’t have any safety equipment.

The government and factory owners are responsible for the deaths of three labourers. These companies must think about workers’ safety. The authorities should also carry out regular inspections of these factories and other workplaces.

Ragni Lund

Daharki