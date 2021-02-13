Student dies in school wall collapse

KASUR: A five-year-old student died and another sustained critical injuries when a school wall collapsed on them near Katchi Abadi Chunian Primary School.

Ali Raza and Sharafat were coming out of the school when a school wall fell on them, killing Sharafat on the spot and Ali Raza injured. Three die road

accidents: Three people died in two road accidents in Kasur on Friday.

Abdul Sattar and his friend were travelling on a motorcycle and near Mianwala Ghat bypass Chunian a speeding truck hit them owing to fog, leaving them dead on the spot. Aamir was moving on a motorbike near BHU Ramiana, Thay Sheikham, when a speeding loader rickshaw hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Cash and valuables were snatched from people in different localities. Two bandits snatched Rs 100,000 and two mobile phones from Bilal and his brother Omar at Khudian. Thieves entered the house of Ghulam Murtaza near Gali Baba Ismailwali, Mustafaabad, and stole Rs 460,000. Three gunmen snatched motorcycle and Rs 15,000 from Amir Ahmed near Athilpur No l village. Thieves stole rice worth Rs. 3.5 million from the storage of Muhammad Azam near Khudian. Accused Naveed and his accomplices rustled three goats and two cows from outhouse of Asif near Raja Jang.

Thieves entered the store of Ata-ur-Rehman near Moqal village, Kanganpur and stole goods and cash worth Rs 200,000.

KILN OWNERS FINED: On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Assistant Commissioner Kasur Kaleem Yousuf took action against seven brick kilns and imposed Rs 48,000 fine on them. The AC took action against owners of seven brick kilns in Mustafaabad, Ferozepur Road, Nizampura Depalpur Road and other areas for selling bricks at exorbitant rates and causing pollution.

AWARENESS SEMINARS: Assistant Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University Kasur Muhammad Saeed Kamboh organised awareness seminars at Tehsil level in connection with the campaign for admissions of Spring 2021 to the varsity.

The seminars were attended by teachers, tutors, students and others. Kamboh said admissions to the varsity are open till February 22, 2021 while admissions for MA, MSc, M.Phil and Ph.D. are open till February 15, while admissions for other programs including Admissions for S, BA, B.Ed, MEd, MA Education and Associate Degree and other Masters programs will start from March 1.

He said education plays an important role in the development of any country and the children who have given up education for any reason can get education from Open University without leaving their job or business.