Residents stage protest against MC

OKARA: Locals staged a protest rally against Municipal Corporation authorities over lack of civic amenities. Residents of Depalpur chowk, Faisal Park. Sabir Pia Town and Railway Road organised a protest rally against the MC Administrator Okara and Chief Officer for not resolving civic issues of their areas since long. Amir Munna, Rao Nadeem and Wajdaanur Rahman and others led the rally and at Okara Press Club the participants raised slogans against authorities concerned. Addressing the rally, Amir Munna, president Tiger Force and others said the locals are suffering due to absence of civic amenities in their areas. They said sewerage water was flowing on roads and streets and the dirty water is causing diseases in residents.