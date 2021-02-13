Lawyers observe strike today

FAISALABAD: Lawyers will observe a complete strike to express their solidarity with their colleagues of Islamabad here today.

In a joint statement issued here on Friday, District Bar Association president Ch Akhtar Ali Virk and secretary Khurram Ejaz said that the lawyers would not appear in the local courts on February 13.

While expressing their solidarity with the Islamabad lawyers, the office-bearers of the District Bar Association demanded immediate release of the Islamabad lawyers.

STATE LAND

RETRIEVED: The state land of over 32 acres worth Rs 347.7 million was retrieved on the last day of an operation against the land grabbers here. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that the assistant commissioners were in the field to vacate the state land from the land grabbers.