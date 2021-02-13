Australian HC welcomes Covax initial vaccine allocation to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw, took to the twitter on Friday to welcome Covax initial vaccine allocation to Pakistan. The Australian high commissioner said, “I welcome Covax announcement of initial vaccine allocations, including 17.2 million doses for Pakistan. Australia has contributed $80 million to the Covax vaccine.” He added, “We will continue to advocate for equitable access to safe and effective anti-Covid-19 vaccines”. Australia’s contribution to Covax facility’s Advance Market Commitment (AMC) will provide safe and effective vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable populations – including Pakistan. The Covax AMC works to pool purchasing power and risk, to prepare the most diverse portfolio of Covid-19 vaccines, fast track manufacturing, and ensure developing countries are not excluded from accessing vaccines due to price constraints.