Three held for gang rape of college girl

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three men allegedly involved in the abduction and gang rape of a college girl.

The police took action after the victim’s father, a government schoolteacher, registered an FIR at the Steel Town Police Station, complaining that his 16-year-old daughter, a student of first year at a government college in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, District Malir, left home on February 9 for the college, but she did not return home.

“When she did not return after the college timings, we started searching here and there, but we did not find her,” the father stated in the FIR. “But the next day, I received a phone call from a police officer at the Defence Police Station, who told me that they have found a young girl in an unconscious condition.”

The worried father hurried to the police station, found his daughter in an unconscious condition and took her home where she narrated what had happened to her. The girl told her family that a man, Sami, bundled her into a car when she came out of the college to return home. She said another person, Fawwad, was also in the car, and the two took her to an unknown location where their two to three accomplices were already present. Then the suspects subjected her to rape before throwing her somewhere in the Defence area.

After registering a case, the police arrested three suspects, Sami, Fawwad and Adil, and launched an investigation. Police said DNA samples of the victim and the suspects had been taken. Following the incident, District Malir police chief SSP Irfan Bahadur also visited the victim’s residence and met her and her family and assured the family of the police’s full cooperation.