4 car lifters held

Islamabad: Sihala Police have arrested four car and motorbike lifters and recovered snatched car, three motorbikes, cash, and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

SP (Rural Zone) Rana Abdul Wahab Constituted police team under the supervision of DSP including SHO Sihala police station Inspector along with other officials arrested three accused namely Danish, Muhammad Ali, Anmol resident of Shahdara Lahore and recovered snatched car from their possession, Case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway from them.

Moreover police team arrested a bike lifter identified as Shahbaz Ahmed and recovered 03 stolen motorbikes from him.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.