Telehealth kiosks receiving good response at ‘Panahgahs’

Islamabad : Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Shelter Homes, Naseem ur Rehman Friday said telehealth kiosks, set up at the federal capital’s ‘Panahgahs’, were getting tremendous response as it provided free treatment to a large number of dwellers with underlying conditions.

So far, around 300 to 400 residents of the capital’s shelter homes had availed access to medical care and consultation with online doctors, who were part of EZ Shifa network in Canada, the United States of America and Pakistan, the focal person told the media after visiting the ‘Panahgah’, located at Tarnol, Islamabad.

He said the initiative was taken by the shelter homes’ management in collaboration with EZ Shifa, which was a private company, virtually connecting volunteer teams of doctors, from Pakistan and abroad with marginalized segments of the society.

He said telehealth kiosks were fully functional at multiple ‘Panahgahs’ located in various areas of Islamabad including G-9, Tarlai and Tarnol.

The focal person expressed the hope that 50 ‘Panahgahs’, operational across the country, would get the facility by the end of February.

Explaining the way, Kiosks operated, he said the healthcare staff deputed at the ‘Panahgahs’ helped the residents feed their main vital signs (body temperature, blood pressure, etc) in the kiosks after connecting them with the online available medical professionals.