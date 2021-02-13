Gold rates down Rs800/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs800/tola to RS111,000/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Friday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs685 to Rs95,165, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $23 to $1,819/ounce.

However, silver rates increased Rs10 to Rs1,400/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also rose Rs8.57 to Rs1,200.27, it added.