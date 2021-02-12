Siddique Baloch Primary School inaugurated in Lyari’s Rexer Lane

The Government of Sindh has approved the proposal to establish an engineering college in the underprivileged Lyari neighbourhood of Karachi, according to the provincial information minister.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, who also holds the local government portfolio, visited the Rexer Lane locality of Lyari on Thursday to inaugurate the Siddique Baloch Primary School in Union Council 13. He said that the province’s ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had earlier established a general university and a medical college in Lyari.

The minister said that the Sindh government will construct roads and playgrounds in the neighbourhood while the state of the existing play fields in the area will be improved. He said that jobs will be provided to the youth of Lyari on the basis of merit.

He also said that the provincial government is tackling the issue of water pilferage to resolve the issue of the scarcity of the commodity in the area. He added that the existing reverse-osmosis water filtration plants will also be made functional.

Talking to the media and all those who had gathered for the inauguration, Shah appreciated the journalistic, educational and sporting services of the late Siddique Baloch for the residents of Lyari.

Responding to the queries of the media persons, he said that action is being taken against illegal constructions across Karachi. He said that nobody will be allowed to construct illegal buildings, adding that this operation will continue without giving into any political pressure.

The minister said that the PPP will take care of the people who have suffered injustices in Lyari. He said that the schools, hospitals and dispensaries being run by the district municipal corporations in the city will be transferred to the provincial government’s health and education departments.

He explained that the Sindh government will assume control of these health and educational facilities to upgrade their standard. He recalled that political influence had been exercised during the past regimes and several schools were constructed in a single village of the province.

Shah said that the province was forced to face the natural gas crisis because of inefficiency on the part of the present federal government that had not placed the order to import LNG (liquefied natural gas) on time.