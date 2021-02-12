close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
February 12, 2021

Jordan keen to increase trade ties with Pakistan

Our Correspondent Â 
February 12, 2021

Islamabad: Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ibrahim Almadani along with Dr. Maen Khareasat, Minister Plenipotentiary of his Embassy visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and exchanged views with Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, president ICCI and his team on a wide range of areas for further enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations between Jordan and Pakistan.

Ibrahim Almadani said that Jordan valued its fraternal relations with Pakistan and was keen to increase its trade ties with it for mutual benefit. He said that Jordan and Pakistan shared the same religion, culture and values, which provided them with strong foundations to further increase trade and economic relations.

