Pervaiz Elahi for making parliament stronger

LAHORE: Acting Governor Ch Pervaiz Elahi has hailed the decision of the opposition to participate in Senate elections and urged the PDM leadership to remain part of the system.

Talking to the media at Governor's House here on Wednesday at an oath-taking ceremony of the elected body of Punjab Assembly Press Gallery, Pervaiz Elahi advised the opposition to contest the upcoming local governments elections and also do politicking by staying in the system which was in the interest of democracy.

Citing the example of the PPP, he said it boycotted the 1985 general elections which caused an irreparable loss to it. Therefore, he said that a boycott is not the solution to anything. Pervaiz Elahi said that the parliament should be made stronger as all paths will emerge from there. He said the governments come and go, focus should be on solving the peopleâ€™s problems, and if anything is done for people it is always remembered.

To a question about Senate polls under show of hands system, the PA speaker replied that the government had moved to court over this issue and stated that he would endorse the courtâ€™s ruling over it.

To another question concerning the leaked video of MPAs receiving cash before Senate elections, Pervaiz Elahi said the video must be investigated properly and stated a case under the Section 420 could not be ruled out.

He said new building of the Punjab Assembly will also be completed soon. Its inauguration will be carried out by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Opposition and the government members will have facilities in the new building. If we do not get out of circle of self-ego then loss occurs, he said.

He said people and political problems are solved only through good intention. Things get better if opposition and the government go together, said and added it was his wish that Shahbaz Sharif should have done for the journalists.

He said he will talk to the chief minister regarding problems of the journalists. He said parliamentary reporting plays an important role in solving problems of elected representatives.

Earlier, the speaker administered oath from President Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Ayaz Shuja and Secretary Shahzad Malik. President Lahore Press Club Arshed Ansari, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti and media coordinator to speaker Iqbal Ch were present on the occasion.