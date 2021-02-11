Senior police officer killed in Kabul IED blast

KABUL: Mohammadzai Kochi, police chief of Kabul’s police district 5 (PD5), was killed in an explosion that targeted his vehicle in downtown Kabul on Wednesday morning, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh confirmed.

The blast took place at around 8:55am local time in Kart-e-Parwan in Kabul’s PD4, targeting his vehicle, the sources said, adding that two of his bodyguards were also killed in the blast. Kabul police said that two people were wounded in the blast, but details were not provided. Mohammadzai graduated from the police academy 14 years ago, worked as the police chief of PD3 and PD15 and recently he was appointed as police chief of the PD5 in Kabul city.