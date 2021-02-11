Crackdown launched against millers

MANSEHRA: The district Food Department has launched a crackdown against the millers selling substandard wheat flour at markets across the district.

“We have launched a crackdown against millers who don’t follow the formula set by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to extract different ingredients including wheat flour,” Shaukat Sultan, Assistant Food Controller, told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said that a team of the Food Department visited mills in the city and its suburbs during the crackdown and collected samples of wheat flour.

“We have dispatched the collected wheat flour samples to a laboratory in Peshawar for its chemical analysis and cases would be registered against millers for grinding substandard wheat flour,” he said.

He said that his department was also supplying the wheat quota to millers at subsidised rate.

“The millers also supply the wheat flour to around 100 sale points set up by the district administration for the sale of a 20kg wheat flour bag to people at the subsidised price of Rs860,” Sultan said.

He said the standard of the wheat flour being sold in the markets at the subsidised price met the standards set by the government.