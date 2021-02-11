Operation against illegal constructions

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) launched an operation against illegal construction here at Walayat Plaza owned by PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Khan.

The local administration, Rawalpindi demolished illegal shops, marquees, and several other stalls on Wednesday.

A heavy contingent of police was present all around to avoid law and order situation on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Captain (r) Shoaib Ali, Assistant Commissioner (City) Waqas Sikandri, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Mehar Abbas and several other senior officers were present on the occasion.

On the other hand, Walayat Plaza (Marketing Manager) Rizwan Usman claimed that the local administration did the operation without sending them any notice. This land was purchased by PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Khan. “He paid a huge amount to the owner of this property,” Rizwan claimed.