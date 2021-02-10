close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 10, 2021

French mayor

World

AFP
February 10, 2021

PERPIGNAN, France: A far-right mayor in France threw down the gauntlet to the central government on Tuesday by reopening his city’s museums in defiance of coronavirus rules. Arguing that the French needed access to culture despite the threat of Covid-19, Perpignan Mayor Louis Aliot, deputy leader of the far-right National Rally, officially reopened four museums that had been closed since October 30.

Latest News

More From World