Innovative planning mechanism developed in KP

PESHAWAR: The Planning and Development Department of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has developed an innovative sector-wide planning mechanism termed as the Programming Approaches/ Analytics & Measures Framework (PAMframe).

A press release said under the leadership of the Additional Chief Secretary, Shakeel Qadir Khan, the planning framework has been improved based on the last one-year experiences when it was piloted for the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) 2020-21 of the merged areas.

The integration of the PAMframes within the systems of the line departments has been distinguished as a major step forward to foster the planning of the KP government.

This has been done by calibrating the Annual Development Programme (ADP) formulation process starting from the next financial year, 2021-22, created in collaboration with the UNDP Merged Areas Governance Project (MAGP) with whom the P&D, Government of KP works closely.

The last in the series of the PAMframe induction workshops organised by the Planning and Development Department in collaboration with the UNDP Merged Areas Governance Project (MAGP) concluded here on Tuesday.

The three-day workshops were attended by more than 90 senior and mid-level implementation executives and planning officers representing all the Implementing Line Departments of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at the workshop, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan said: “Our current planning system is largely focused on creating a litany of projects and setting project implementation targets.

But what the system is missing out on is the ability and practice to measure the impact of our development portfolio.”