Tue Feb 09, 2021
February 9, 2021

Iran says French mediation on nuclear deal unnecessary

February 9, 2021

TEHRAN: Iran appeared on Monday to dismiss an offer by France to mediate between the United States and the Islamic republic in order to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. "The nuclear deal has no need for a mediator," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters without specifically mentioning France, but in response to a question about recent comments by the country’s president.

