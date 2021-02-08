Long march cannot topple govt: Ch Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that after March 26, March 27 will come but nothing will happen. The opposition that could not do anything in December would also face failure in March.

In a statement issued from Governor House here on Sunday, Ch Sarwar said that protests, long marches and sit-ins are not the solutions to problems. The opposition should negotiate instead of protesting because the government cannot be toppled by a long march, he said, adding March will come and go till 2023, but the government will complete its constitutional term.

The governor said the opposition parties which claim to have staged a successful protest against the government lack mutual trust and unity. Their protests will not make any difference to the government, he said.

“I advise the political opponents to wait patiently for the 2023 elections,” he added. He said people will decide by the power of their votes who will be in power and who will be in opposition.

Ch Sarwar said that open ballot in Senate elections will end horse-trading. Coalition parties and people also stand by the government’s narrative. The opposition should also support the government in legislation regarding open ballot to ensure transparency in the Senate elections.

He said PTI will succeed in the Senate elections. He said the country ii progressing in all fields under the leadership of Imran Khan. The economy of the country is also improving despite the challenges faced by the government. Those are trying to destabilise the country are not well-wishers of the nation and we will not let such elements succeed, he added.