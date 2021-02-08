close
Mon Feb 08, 2021
February 8, 2021

Dual nationality

Newspost

 
February 8, 2021

I fail to understand why those individuals who have, on oath, “renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to” any state of which they have been a citizen are considered eligible to contest the elections in Pakistan. How can dual nationals have the right to represent people with whom they are not willing to live?

An individual can have loyalty for only one country.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

