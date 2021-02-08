13 reservoirs, dams to be constructed in Sulaiman Ranges: CM

DERA GHAZI KHAN:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said 13 small water reservoirs and dams would be constructed on the hill torrents at the foothills of Sulaiman ranges while the tribal area would be connected with that of Balochistan through a network of metal roads to improve business and generate employments.

Inaugurating various development projects during his visit to Sakhi Sarwar and Dera Ghazi Khan, he said Nespak and Irrigation Department have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to initiate the feasibility.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was taking initiative to improve the ignored and under-development areas as it is time to end sense of deprivation of the areas neglected in the past.

He announced that a rescue station with a cost of Rs40 million would be construed at Sakhi Sarwar while Rs50 million would be spent for provision of schemes to ensure supply of drinking water in Fort Munro. He said that Rs1 billion would be spent on Cadet College Fort Munro.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government does not believe in revengeful thoughts. He announced that provincial government has approved recruitment in traditional border military police and Baloch Levy while a new police station would also be established in the area.

He announced educational standards would be relaxed for recruitment of teachers in the hard area to encourage the selection of the local talent. State Minister Zartaj Gul, Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Leghari, adviser Muhammad Haneef, Chairman Punjab land record authority Ahmed Ali Dareshak, former Zila Nazim Abdul Qadir Khosa and officers of the district administration were present.