Man kidnapped

PESHAWAR: Armed men kidnapped a local resident near Hayatabad while he along with other friends was coming back from a restaurant on Ring Road the other night.
An official said one Aziz Khan told police that he along with Zahid and other friends was coming back from a restaurant when a double cabin car intercepted them. The armed men kidnapped Zahid and took him to an unknown place.
The complainant told police that Zahid and one Obaid Ullah had a dispute over Rs5 million while the later involved two people Talwak and Khpalwak to get the money by force. Police have registered the case and started investigation.