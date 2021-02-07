After ending of corona sanctions......

UN fears surge in attacks by TTP, IS, JuA terrorists

Ag APP

UNITED NATIONS: A new United Nations (UN) report has acknowledged the action taken by Pakistani government against individuals engaged in terrorist activities and goes on to say that terror group Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was responsible for over 100 ‘cross-border’ attacks within three months last year.

On its part, Pakistan has consistently highlighted the terrorism threat from the TTP. In its 27th report to the United Nations Security Council, under the United Nations (UN) monitoring team that tracks al-Qaeda, Islamic State and other extremist groups points to the arrests in Pakistan of “individuals engaging in terrorism financing and the freezing of the assets of designated individuals and entities”. The report says that there will be surge in attacks by TTP, Daesh and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) after the ending of coronavirus sanctions.

Diplomats noted that the UN acknowledgment of Pakistan actions comes at a time when India continues to blame Pakistan for inaction against the designated groups.

Reporting on the activities of the TTP, the UN report saw the ‘reunification of splinter groups (of TTP) that took place in Afghanistan’. The report records that ‘five entities pledged alliance to TTP in July and August (2020), including the Shahryar Mehsud group, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Hizb-ul-Ahrar, the Amjad Farooqi group and the Usman Saifullah group (formerly known as Lashkar-e- Jhangvi)’.

The report cautions that the merger of TTP has enhanced the threat of terrorism to Pakistan and the region, as it has ‘increased the strength of TTP and resulted in a sharp increase in attacks’.

In this regard, the UN reported, “TTP was responsible for more than 100 cross-border attacks between July and October 2020.”

The report said that, based on estimates, the TTP’s fighting strength ranges between 2,500 and 6,000.

Last year, Pakistan handed over a dossier to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the Indian sponsorship of TTP and JuA. Both terrorist groups have been designated by the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the Security Council.