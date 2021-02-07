Due to a lack of effective patent laws, our scientists are not doing research work according to our local industrial needs. We are importing raw materials for our pharmaceutical, chemical and agricultural industries. Our research is limited to the publication of articles, which doesn’t have any impact on our economic condition. If we want to create a knowledge-based economy, our emphasis should be on research. There must be strict patent laws. PhD degrees shall be awarded to only those students who produce something that can uplift our economy.

Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry imports raw material of more than $8 billion annually. If we manage to manufacture even half of it here in Pakistan, we will see a drastic change in our socio-economic conditions and scientific culture. The PM must direct the relevant departments to introduce strict patent laws so that we can bring our country out of the clutches of poverty.

Dr Muhammad Hassan

Peshawar